2021 had only a few hours to go when perhaps the most remarkable acquisition of a Dutch company of the year became known.

For years Ralph Sonnenberg (87) ran the Luxaflex manufacturer Hunter Douglas (23,000 employees in dozens of factories worldwide), founded by his father, in his own way. Although formally listed on the Damrak on the stock exchange, Sonnenberg was in charge himself, in recent years with his two sons Marko and David. The family fund had a majority interest that he often expanded, and Sonnenberg preferred to organize shareholders’ meetings in Curaçao, where the company had its registered office. Not really handy for the ‘ordinary’ shareholder – who rarely showed up.

On New Year’s Eve, Sonnenberg gave up that decades-old strategy of control. The Brazilian investment fund 3G Capital takes a 75 percent interest in the successful Hunter Douglas (turnover in 2020: 4.7 billion euros). It does that for 175 euros per share – a huge difference from the 82 euros that Sonnenberg himself offered in May 2021, in a recent attempt to take the company off the stock exchange.

For Sonnenberg, who has an estimated net worth of several billion, that is a blow. The price has fluctuated slightly below 100 euros in recent months. For a remarkably high premium, 3G buys a majority stake, which the company values ​​at 6.3 billion euros. Normally, a premium of about 20 to 25 percent is paid for takeovers.

It is striking that Sonnenberg himself offered about 100 euros less per share barely six months ago and thus expanded his interest by 4 percent to 87 percent (acquiring all shares was not possible). It has caused irritation in the investment world in recent days. Those who initially refused to sell the shares to the family made a substantial profit. Anyone who sold for 82 euros will now be disappointed, according to investment club VEB.

Investors were only told: this is fair

“Investment bank NIBC said last year that this was a fair offer. The Hunter Douglas commissioners also advised: sell. Investors were only told: this is fair,” says Joost Schmets, spokesperson for the VEB.

According to the VEB, the fact that Hunter Douglas is not based in the Netherlands on paper makes it difficult to take legal action against the takeover.

Complex history

With the remarkable deal, Ralph Sonnenberg is not for the first time at odds with investors. He took over the business from his father Henry in 1971. It had already had a long, complex history: Sonnenberg’s German-Jewish father moved the company, originally founded in 1919 as a tool shop and later a machine factory, several times in the years before the war to another country and thus arrived via Rotterdam. the United States rightly. There the Luxaflex production of the now called Douglas company started in a joint venture with businessman Joe Hunter.

With son Sonnenberg, the head office returned to Rotterdam in 1971 – two years after the IPO. Sonnenberg, who had lived in the city for a few years in his youth before emigrating to the United States, had to learn Dutch again. Over the years, he not only expanded the company into the world market leader in window coverings; the family shareholding also grew steadily. From the nineties on, he had less and less need for snoopers.

Sonnenberg collects about 4 billion euros, and retains a 25 percent interest with his sons

Characteristic of the stubborn behavior was that Hunter Douglas, which also produces building components such as ceilings, had its own complex investment branch for many years. Analysts and investors hated that: it made it virtually impossible to accurately predict where Hunter Douglas was going, given that it depended on so many markets and because there was little oversight.

And then there was that shareholders’ meeting in Curaçao. Often Sonnenberg, himself living in a Habsburg castle on the Swiss Lake Lucerne, was the only one to show up. The shareholder who nevertheless made his or her appearance, often found an agenda that was practically empty. “You’ll be back on the beach in an hour,” a Hunter Douglas spokesperson told in 2006 NRC. The reporter had unsuccessfully requested to be present.

That was a year after Sonnenberg had significantly expanded his share package. According to many at a much too low price. Sonnenberg paid 44 euros. Not much later, the exchange rate was back at 50 euros.

Sonnenberg thinks it is now time for a new step. He thus collects approximately 4 billion euros, and retains a 25 percent interest in Hunter Douglas with his sons. The day-to-day management of the company will be in the hands of João Castro-Neves, senior partner at 3G. He also sits on the board of Kraft Heinz, which is also owned by 3G. David Sonnenberg is the only member of the family to remain on the board.

For the investment company, the deal is also a milestone – for a reason that may at the same time explain why the acquisition price is a bit high. It is known that the Brazilian fund, which manages money from tennis player Roger Federer and a number of wealthy South Americans, among other things, has been diligently looking for a deal for years.

3G, which has had a major stake in megabrewer AB InBev since 2008, enjoyed mega success around 2015 when the food giants Kraft and Heinz were combined. Only: since then it has been quiet about the club. In 2017, a bid to acquire Unilever for $143 billion failed. In 2020, 3G early, according to the British business newspaper Financial Times investors to please not withdraw the money from the fund – there really was another deal coming up.

