Stubb told Fox News he was concerned about America’s “toxic” debate culture

According to Stubb, US domestic politics is polarized, but foreign policy has remained stable.

Republic president Alexander Stubb considers the US domestic political debating culture “toxic”, i.e. poisonous, and does not want the rest of the free world to follow its example.

“We need more respect,” Stubb said in an interview he gave to Fox News To Joe Roberts.

On the other hand, Stubb is not worried about US foreign policy. He praised that the foreign policy was purposeful George W. Bush, Barack Obama’s, Donald Trump’s and Joe Biden seasons and believed that the line would continue.

Roberts asked why Trump’s possible return to the White House worries some NATO allies.

Stubb thanked Trump for requiring all allies to spend at least two percent of their budgets on defense, as has been the common goal. More and more countries have reached the goal.

Stubb also reminded that during the Trump era, US forces in European NATO countries were increased. He praised the military cooperation between Finland and the United States and reminded that the Finnish defense forces are among the strongest in Europe.

Roberts tried a couple of times to get a comment from Stubb about the condition of the 81-year-old US President Joe Biden.

He also showed a video of Biden’s verbal blunders and asked if the United States didn’t need a more energetic leader from, say, Stubb’s age group.

Stubb praised the discussions with Biden and the leaders of other allied countries as good and constructive and considered the meeting a great success.

Stubb also praised the new icebreaker cooperation agreement with the United States and Canada and reminded that Finland designs 80 percent of the world’s icebreakers.