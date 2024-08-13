Finnish President Stubb called the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region legitimate

Finnish President Alexander Stubb commented on the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kursk region. This writes Yle website.

He called the actions of the Ukrainian troops absolutely legitimate: in this way, Kyiv allegedly exercises its right to “defend territory.”

“Ukraine has every right to attack the Kursk region when Russia is constantly bombing Kyiv,” he added.

The Kursk region was subjected to a massive attack by a large detachment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the morning of August 6. On August 7, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) Valery Gerasimov stated that the enemy’s advance deep into Russia in the Kursk direction had been stopped, but fighting continues to this day.