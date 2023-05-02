Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

In the Tyrolean Stubaital, a hiker’s hut only offers vegetarian dishes. Not everyone likes that on Instagram.

Munich/Stubaital – The menu includes a cheese dumpling soup, rustic hut noodles with cheese cream sauce and fine vegetable strudel with a pumpkin seed crust. Classic dishes such as sausage salad, Tyrolean smoked sausages or cold roast pork, typical dishes for mountain huts in the Alps, are missing.

Hiking in Tyrol: Regensburger Hütte in the Stubaital becomes purely vegetarian

Instead, there is a Nepalese lentil soup, spaghetti “Kathmandu” or Chickpeas with curried potatoes on the menu. In the Tyrolean Stubaital (Austria) the first veggie hut will open its doors on June 15th. This has already caused (at least) a fundamental discussion on Instagram.

Because: One comment critically points out that instead of local meat, some ingredients are used from other climate zones, which consequently have to be imported. While the term sustainability is prominently advertised on social media and the website.

Specifically, the discussion is about the “New Regensburger Hütte”, which is about 25 kilometers south of Innsbruck in the middle of the mountains just before the Austrian border with Italy. On the map, the Austrian A13 autobahn runs almost parallel to it, which becomes the Brenner autobahn in South Tyrol – including the obligation to pay a toll. Back to the menu: purely vegetarian is not exactly common in the mountains.

New Regensburger Hütte in the Stubaital: Also criticism of the concept on Instagram

A critical contribution to this concept is all the clearer. “Cows on the Alm – tradition and care of the landscape, but not on the plate? How does that fit together? Mountain cheese and Tyrolean ham, stick dumplings (bacon dumplings, d. editor.), spinach dumplings, Kaiserschmarrn … belong to organic and regional products for me,” writes a user in her comment on a posting on the official Instagram account the hosts (see photo below).

Another Instagram user also responded in the comments: “If meat on your plate is the only thing you can look forward to after a day of hiking, hiking might not be for you. Also: Sustainable and meat – how do they go together? As soon as a concept goes in the right direction in Tyrol, it is immediately made bad again.”

The critical user obviously doesn’t want to let it sit and writes: “It’s about sustainability and regional cuisine. I don’t need meat in the hut, just think about where quinoa, lentils, turmeric are grown. Stubaital? The areas under cultivation in Europe are still far too small. Without animals, the mountains will soon no longer look so idyllic. The local farmers would be grateful to have a regional outlet without transport.”

Tyrolean Stubaital: quinoa, lentils and turmeric on the mountain hut menu

The website doesn’t describe where the innkeepers get their ingredients like quinoa, lentils, and turmeric from. The main growing countries for quinoa are, for example, Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador in distant Latin America. Turmeric, however, comes from South Asia (India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka) and is usually cultivated in the tropics.

In the case of chickpeas, on the other hand, India and Turkey are world leaders in production. That would also mean long (and probably not very sustainable) transport routes. (pm)