Before the arbitration maelstrom who has engulfed the previous match between Girona and Real Madrid of Liga, the captain of the Gironins, Cristhian Stuani, wanted to launch a message of “trust” and “solidarity” towards the members before the visit to the visit to the Santiago Bernabéu this Sunday, a match that arrives with Míchel’s pupils in low hours.

“We want to send a message of trust and solidarity with the referees, because it is also true that lately they have put a lot of pressure, especially in the media, and I think that on our part we have to try to tip the balance so that things are better . In the end, they have the responsibility of trying to do things well, just like us, ”said the Uruguayan striker on Wednesday.

“I don’t think it is a referee to be conditioned based on pressure. If not, in the end, we stay here and we don’t play “

Cristhian StuaniGirona captain





Stuani did not want to focus on Madrid, but spoke in “general terms”, and does not believe that the last controversies with whites, especially the decisions of Munuera Montero in the duel between the Madrid and Osasuna, will “affect” in The arbitration next Sunday.

“Because in the end it is a league match that sees it many people in a stadium like Bernabéu. It is a very attractive game. And what I don’t think is that an referee can be conditioned based on pressure. If not, in the end, we stay here and we don’t play. We want to compete with our game without thinking that the referee will harm us, ”analyzed the tip, which normalized the possibility that the braids” make mistakes “because” this is football, everyone makes mistakes. “

Stuani, in the match against Sevilla. Alex Caparros / Getty

The striker believes that the arbitration controversies are diverting the focus of “how beautiful football is.” “We are going to dedicate ourselves to what we have to do, which is to play and do the best we can. The referees have to do their job, and the rest, the spectators, even journalists, etc … try to enjoy football. If not, this becomes a constant controversy at all times, ”concluded his arbitration reflection.

Stuani knows that “Madrid is evidently a very difficult opponent in his field,” but the charrúa threw hemeter library, remembering the victory of 2019 and the draw of 2022, to indicate that everything is possible in the Bernabéu. “You will never hear me say that there are no options because we have already done it, and perhaps in worse situations that we are today,” he said.

In addition, Stuani has scored seven goals to the whites, four with the Girona shirt, and does not rule out following his streak in the Madrid fief. “If I am sincere, I always think that playing against Real Madrid is an extra illusion for me. It is a special moment and for me it is ideal to be able to do things well, help the team and obviously, if I have the opportunity to play and I have the opportunity to score a goal, I will try even if I have three minutes, ”he said.

We must seek regularity, beyond thinking about Europe “

Cristhian StuaniGirona captain





But to be able to opt for a positive result, the veteran Ariete, 38, knows that the team must get up from a defeat against the Getafe that “hurt a lot”, a result that left “affected the locker room.” “What we have to do is continue working with the Mr. Day by day to try to look for regularity, which is what we are looking for beyond seeing if we are going to fight for Europe or a lower area of ​​the table. In the end, I think the team is competing, that is the important thing, ”explained Stuani, who trusts” fully “in Míchel, a” great coach. “

Among other aspects, Stuani knows that Girona must increase his scoring records, a work that concerns the strikers especially but must be “improved as a team.” “It is not easy. You have to trust the strikers we have. I am sure that the team will also improve in that aspect, ”concluded the Uruguayan, top historical scorer of the club.