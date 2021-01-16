Print

Montilivi opens the curtain again with the Copa del Rey. And he does it against a First team, Cádiz, which, in addition, is an old acquaintance. And good memories. Last season they met in the Second Division and the rojiblancos certified their ticket to the promotion playoff, precisely in Montilivi, against the Andalusian bloc on the penultimate round of the League. Now the reality of each club is very different, with Girona in the Second Division and Cádiz in the First Division, but both will pursue the same goal today: stay alive in the Cup. It is true that the two have had a clean week, without matches, but if someone has more excuses to ‘get lost’ in this duel it is Cádiz, who next Tuesday will play against Levante in the League. Girona will not compete until next Saturday against Espanyol.

The people of Girona will have more rest compared to the next game, but they are also the ones who arrive with the greatest need for this Cup tie. And they are looking for a positive input after chaining four league games without winning. They smiled in the last tie against Lugo (they won 2-1 in extra time), but they need more air. Francisco is optimistic about the future and reasons are not lacking. The last one is by the return of Stuani. The Uruguayan is already recovered from his injury and is postulated as a starter in order to accumulate minutes and sensations. The Cup is a good showcase and there are players who will seek to use it. A clear example is that of Nahuel, that it is difficult for him to gain a foothold in the team (on Saturday against Espanyol he will return to a league call after two sanctioned duels), and would form in attack with Stuani. The rojiblanco coach would bet on 4-4-2 with starters like Franquesa, Gumbau, Samu Saiz and Bernardo in the starting team.

As for Cádiz, it arrives with two old acquaintances of Girona: Alcalá and Jairo. The latter still has a contract with the Girona team, he is on loan to the Cadista club, and since there is no fear clause he will play. Cervera faces the game with the illusion of passing one more round, but without neglecting LaLiga. Therefore, it will rotate. The coach himself made it clear at a press conference that “the important match is Tuesday (against Levante)”, although “we will win it.” With all this, in the initial block of the yellow ones it is expected that they will be the least common, in addition to the homegrown players who are doing such a good competition, like Saturday and Marc Baró. Fali, who is sanctioned for accumulating yellow cards for the next league match, will be the only ‘starting’ player in the eleven. In Cádiz, Ledesma, Cala, Espino, Jonsson, Nano Mesa, Salvi and ex-rojiblanco Lozano have stayed by technical decision; as well as the injured Quezada, Mauro, José Mari and Augusto.