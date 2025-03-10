Girona still does not know how to win. There are already five games without victory. The trend does not invite optimism in Montilivi, but quite the opposite. The ghosts of the descent season are more present than ever, with a negative dynamic very similar to that of 2019. However, this time the point in Cornellà (1-1), although insufficient, was not bitter.

Everything seemed lost when Espanyol advanced at the beginning of the second part, with a goal by Jofre before a very contemplative Gironina defense. Chaos then seized the pupils of Míchel, the attack without contemplation. The order and style of play had jumped through the air. It was vital to mark, the how. And at that moment, when the 88th minute was fulfilled, Urko’s leg struting Tsygankov in the area appeared as a miracle for Blanc-Vermells. Stuani, fulfilling the law of Ex, marked from eleven meters. The Uruguayan, content, apologized to the blue and white fans while the euphoria Gironina unleashed. The top historical scorer of the club, this season with a less protagonist role, was again the hero of yesteryear at 38 years.

The ‘Gironins’ were innocent again in attack until they saw the water around

In general, Girona was once again that set that touches and plays in three quarters of the field to which the opponent costs to disturb, in this case a blue and white painting well parapeted in defense to which it was enough to be hit in a counterattack to throw through land all the visiting plans. The center of the field composed of Arthur, Herrera and Iván Martín, all of them with good foot, allowed the team to knead the spherical start. The Brazilian, acting as a pivot, premiered as a starter with a good note. But in attack was the Girona of the whole season until he saw the water around the neck. Each offensive action was blurred upon reaching the area. The numerous centers of Tsygankov and Bryan Gil fell into broken bag. Miovski, with a pyrrhic figure of four goals in the course, was far from the version exhibited in Montilivi against the blue and white, which scored two goals.

That initial domain, with more than 70% possession until half an hour of play, did not translate in the first part on any occasion. Two dangerous fouls to the barrier, by Miguel and Arthur, and a shy chut from afar of Herrera, who pocketed without problems Joan Garcia, was the entire offensive background before the break. Instead, the best opportunity in the first half was Perica.

Krejci and Van de Beek greet the fans of Girona in Cornellà. Judit Cartiel / Getty

If in the first part the Girona sinned, once again, of innocence in attack, at the beginning of the second showed its defensive weakness. Jofre took the ball in his field, traveled to the front of the area without opposition and surpassed Gazzaniga with a whip. It was time to manage anxiety for another adverse result. After a few minutes of bewilderment, with Espanyol bordering the second, Míchel reorder his with a more offensive version. Van de Beek, Danjuma, Portu and Stuani entered. Girona took out the character that has lacked so many times, at times with more heart and intensity than tactics, and locked those of Manolo González. Tsygankov was centimeters to finish off in Boca de Gol and Herrera ran into a paradon by Joan Garcia, of the best of the season. And it was then, when the anguish seemed to eat the Gironins, when Stuani, very calmly, put the penalty tie with a meek shot through the center. Europe is no longer an objective, now avoiding the descent must be an obsession in Montilivi and the determination in attack of the last quarter of an hour in Cornellà can be a good starting point.

