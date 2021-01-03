If there is a player who instills fear in Sabadell it is Cristhian Stuani. The Uruguayan forward is the reference of Girona and his punch is tremendous. The harlequinado coach, Antonio Hidalgo, praised him in the previous duel on Monday and is that he speaks with knowledge of the facts. They were teammates at Albacete in the 2009-10 season and they formed a lethal duo. Between the two they signed 31 goals that campaign in the La Mancha team, something that is still remembered because they helped, and a lot, to seal the permanence in the Second Division.

Hidalgo was full of praise for a Stuani who began to show his voracity in front of goal in Albacete. That campaign, 2009-10, scored 22 goals in 39 league games who disputed. The forward was the undisputed starter for the three technicians that Albacete had that year (Murcia, Julián Rubio and David Vidal), as well as a Hidalgo who participated in 33 duels and shone thanks to his nine goals. “I know Stuani perfectly because we were together. Although I don’t have to find out, he is a pure scorer. He’s top-of-the-line and an exceptional guy“Hidalgo commented on Stuani.

Without a doubt, there will be a reunion between Stuani and Hidalgo, but once the start of the match is signaled, each one will look for their team. Sabadell need to win to get out of relegation and Girona, to continue fighting for the playoff. Also, Stuani is eager to improve his numbers this course. He has played seven league games and has only been able to sign two goals.