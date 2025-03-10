Espanyol and Girona is already a derby that for many reasons has become something vibrant, if ever, since Girona is in First, it was not. It is lived by the stand as such in Montilivi as in Cornellà. They warn him in the field players with increasingly pending accounts. And although from Espanyol, the pedigree of his new intimate enemy is tried to subtract importance, reality has thrown his arguments again and again. Whether by the merciless whistle since the alignments are recited, which by the way were recited by Elia Danón, employee of the club, instead of the usual voice by a wink on the occasion of the proximity of 8m, by the acute the pain of the defeat or by the euphoria that is unleashed before each goal achieved, such as Jofre last night in a colossal play. He did not have a winner this already institutionalized derby because Stuani is still very present and tied as a penalty at the end.

The party responded to the previously expected approaches. A propositional girona, with pause and attention in the details, capable of tangling anyone although with little fang in the area. On its side, a reactive Espanyol before each recovery, aggressive in the areas and without any complacency without ball. Manolo González has already found the eleven with which the whole will be played for the whole for permanence. For the fourth game he adopted for his type team, that thanks to the one who, together with a simplification of the proposal, has started 2025 in great form.

The first minutes were for a recognizable Girona. Or rather, if you look back for a few weeks, unrecognizable for your ability to submit your rival without granting any alternative. Míchel gave the helm to Arthur and Iván Martín and both were up to it. The rest was Bryan Gil, a vertiginous player whom the Hilali suffered to stop. His centers from the left were the most dangerous in visitors attack, but none found a reliable auctioneer in the area.

It took Espanyol to awaken, but when he did it caused dread in the defense of Girona. Poado, Captain Perico, had the best occasions thanks to a Jofre (born in Girona) very motivated and really successful. The end found the striker and his violent shot with little angle sent him to Gazzaniga corner. By then Espanyol began to look out its ability to be dangerous, while Girona lost reliability in the passes.

The match was embroncante in the final stretch of the first half, where football was an excuse for gresca. The Hilali reproached Bryan Gil to argue with a collecting for his little sportsmanship when delivering the ball. And shortly after an entrance of Blind outraged visitors. He stayed in Amarilla, but the striker could well leave on his way to the changing rooms.

The break calmed both and football prevailed again. But this time Girona began to see the seams in defense. In each exit Perica there were no mass returns. Jofre appeared with a ride from his own field without anyone getting out. And already on the front, he hit him with all his soul to be a villain where he was born. His shot, satin and powerful, was moving away from Gazzaniga until he sneaks into the network.

The goal changed the face of Espanyol, which was luxurious to govern the game for a few minutes. But soon he called the calm González to protect the loot. Again Bryan Gil sowed terror in Cornellà with a center that walked through the penalty point without neither Miovsky or Tsygankov could send it to the network. Míchel then entered the old guard who make up Stuani and Portu.

Girona inclined the field definitely to a room for the end. The occasions arrived one after another. The most dangerous, a shot from within the Yangel Herrera area that Joan Garcia stopped with a prodigious hand. He gave life to the illusion of Victoria the parakeet. But shortly after a penalty of Urko, who had requested the change minutes, about Tsygankov, became the goal of the draw, Stuani’s work.

The tables disgusted both. Some for having wasted his advantage, others for feeling much superior in the end. Who won was a derby that beats every day with more rivalry.