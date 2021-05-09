The UD Logroñés faced an emergency challenge not to fall to the relegation places in front of a frazzled Girona, aspiring to promotion, which had reaped 19 of the last 24 points, chaining three consecutive victories and with the immaculate arc. In Logroño he added his fourth notch by 1-4 against a team from La Rioja, it had cost him a lot to rise to Second, put the city on the football map, and now he gets into trouble sneaking into the red zone, with the Castellon beating him on the table. In his stadium in Las Gaunas he was obliged to score points, but he was unable to face a superior Girona, with packaging, with a powerful core and a Stuani at the top who is a striker in the First Division, and one of the good ones. Four set pieces unleashed those of Sergio Rodríguez, who saw the stake from the stands. The Catalans are already fifth.

Bárcenas enjoyed a one-on-one that Santamaría resolved as soon as he started the stake in the first scare of Girona, which with Cristóforo and Monchu dominated the wide area. Sergio Rodríguez’s team, in the slate fight with his counterpart Fran, started out in time, without haste, testing the waters, testing a situation that made it necessary not to rush. Before the quarter of an hour, Gumbau hung free kick and the young central Arnau Martínez, only 18 years old, joined the attack, beat Roberto Santamaría with his head. The script was for the most needy.

The 17 points that separated both teams in the table already reflected the difference of both squads. The Catalans moved with ease, covering gaps and releasing crossed balls to the local area, where Bárcenas assisted Stuani, who crossed too much in his header. In the other area, a precise service by Paulino de la Fuente was wasted by Nano Mesa in a one on one against Juan Carlos, in the most vertical action of UD Logroñés. The Riojans suffered from behind with the centers of Monchu and Gumbau looking for their striker Stuani, who fought between the centrals. The rhythm was measured, with strokes in the areas. In 39, Stuani no longer erred and headed 0-2 in the light at the exit of a corner, only in the area in a rude defensive oversight. The ninth goal for the Uruguayan striker in the League.

LaLiga SmartBank * Data updated as of May 9, 2021

The second act, with the bland game, a penalty hit by the VAR to Stuani de Bobadilla, who stepped on him in an internship at the peak of the area. Stuani threw it into the net to sentence the crash and seal his tenth goal. Against the work, the Riojan team was already unable to overcome the elusive result with so many minutes ahead. Girona continued to do its thing, dominating, triangulating and Bárcenas, a pizpinero with excellent movements, crashing the ball into the post that avoided the quarter of the afternoon in Las Gaunas. Francisco allowed himself the luxury of changing his two forwards, thinking about the remainder of the League, and giving Stuani a rest. Bustos and Sylla were jumping into the green. But the party was already languishing, without many surprises except a high shot from Ander Vitoria and the fourth from Girona, almost due to inertia from Juanpe after a rebound from Santamaría. Ruben Martinez he scored the goal of honor in a quality play with control and definition, already in the discount.