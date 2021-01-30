The victory in Vallecas has returned to best Mallorca of the first round and against Girona it’s time to endorse it and show that the pothole has already passed (follow the game live on AS.com).

For the appointment, the coach of Mallorca, Luis Garcia, recovers his titular right back, Joan Sastre, and enter the summoned list Marc Cardona after overcoming COVID, although it is still not for many minutes after a week of work.

He rest of the team is the predictable finished the rotations of the first round when two games per week were accumulated and everything points to the eleven of gala For try add three more points in the fight for leadership with Espanyol, after having surpassed the Lightning.

Interestingly, a week ago the Girona you facilitated Mallorca’s co-leadership after beating Espanyol and leaving Blue and Whites and Vermilions tied to 45 points at the top of the LaLiga SmartBank leaderboard.

For its part, Girona travel to the island willing to reach the promotion positions of promotion to Priemra and they do so with the high morale after having surpassed the leader in Montilivi. Confidence, enthusiasm and ambition return to a team that wants to continue growing in this second round and achieve its goal. Francisco plans to enter the same eleven that defeated the Spanish with his best man, Stuani, as an attacking reference and Sylla, on the agenda of several teams, as a revulsive.