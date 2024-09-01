Chihuahua.- Members of the Workers’ Union of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua broke up the assembly they had this morning at the Manuel Bernardo Aguirre gymnasium and marched to the union facilities, where it seems that the leader Jesús Salvador Salgado García is entrenched. According to the report of some workers, they are going to demand the resignation of the leader and his committee, due to multiple irregularities and complaints, including the sale of some land. There was even a request for support from the Municipal Police, due to the overflowing spirits.