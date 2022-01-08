Other than sudden manifestations or accidents. What some motorists in Piedmont encountered was very particular. An ostrich, escaped from a breeder, parried in front of the cars, in the fog, on the Provincial 31 Bis, in the hamlet of Casale Popolo (Alessandria), in front of the cemetery.

what happened

–

The animal moved cautiously from the center to the edges of the roadway, perhaps intrigued by the cars lined up. From the cars there are also those who filmed the situation. Among the stopped vehicles there was also the police patrol of Balzola, serving in the area, which started the investigations, thinking that the ostrich could have escaped from a nearby farm. In the meantime, the owner arrived who had lost the animal due to the unhooking of the trailer carrying it and the opening of the tailgate. The animal was rescued.