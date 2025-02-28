After his meeting with Donald Trump in Washington this Thursday, British Prime Minister, Keir StarmerHe prepares to play a central role in the European strategy before the war in Ukraine. Thus, this Sunday, March 2, London will be the stage … of a summit in which several European leaders will seek to define a coordinated response to the peace initiatives promoted by the US president.

The meeting will occur less than two weeks after the one organized in the Elysium by the French president, Emmanuel Macronon February 17, a few days after this Thursday, an extraordinary summit of the European Union on these same issues is celebrated.

Among the assistants confirmed to the call of Starmer in the British capital are Macron himself, Ukrainian Volodimir ZelenskiPolish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and the president of the Spanish government Pedro Sánchez. “I hope that this greater mobilization in Europe, both of the Member States and of Europe as a whole, with regard to the financing of defense and security, becomes an unequivocal event,” Tusk said this week after meeting with the president of the European Council, António Costa.

Starmer’s call comes at a decisive moment, with the future of Ukraine at stake and the uncertainty about the role that the United States will play in European security. On their recent visit to Washington, Starmer and Macron discussed with Trump possible scenarios for a peace agreement in Ukraine. However, the proposals of the US president have generated concern in Europe, where any pact with Moscow can weaken the western support to kyiv.

The European Commission is preparing a defense package whose details will be announced at the special summit of the European Union scheduled for the March 6. Meanwhile, Tusk said that a group of European leaders will travel to London this Sunday to discuss joint defense and security plans. “We will be in London on Sunday, along with our British friends and a group of leaders, to talk about these joint defense plans,” he said.

The United Kingdom has invited more than a dozen European and EU leaders to “promote” action on Ukraine and security. Before the main summit, Starmer will direct a Virtual morning meeting with Baltic countriesand later he will receive the Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski in Downing Street. “The prime minister will take advantage of the summit to boost European action in Ukraine, pointing out our collective and unwavering support to ensure just and lasting peace, and a sustainable agreement that guarantees the future sovereignty and security of Ukraine,” they declared from Downing Street.

The presence of leaders from France, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Turkey, NATO and the European Union, in addition to leaders of the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Romania. The NATO general secretary, Mark Rutteas well as European leaders Ursula von der Leyen and António Costathey also plan to attend. Before the start of the summit, Starmer will hold individual meetings, including an encounter with the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The ‘Premier’ has insisted that Ukraine should be part of any negotiation to end war with Russia, but has also stressed “the need for Europe to assume its role in defense and take a step forward for the good of collective security.” In this context, Starmer seeks to demonstrate to Trump that Europe can assume a more active role in its own defense and will do so at a critical moment in which the continent tries to persuade the US president not to abandon Europe before the Russian threat.

From number 10 they have assured that Starmer will take advantage of the summit to “promote European action in Ukraine with the aim of ensuring a lasting peace agreement.” “The prime minister will use the summit to boost European action in Ukraine, pointing out our collective and unwavering support to ensure just and lasting peace, and a sustainable agreement that guarantees the future sovereignty and security of Ukraine,” they declared from their office.

Zelenski’s visit to London occurs at a crucial moment, since the Ukrainian president also plans to meet with Trump in the White House, where he is expected to discuss a possible agreement on the access of US companies to Ukrainian mineral resources. In addition, the Ukrainian President has insisted that his country must recover the lost territory from the Russian invasion, which could generate friction in peace conversations.

Meanwhile, Starmer has redoubled his efforts to consolidate Europe’s role in global security and ensure that the continent assumes greater responsibility in his defense. “The prime minister is determined to ensure that Europe does not depend solely on the United States for their safety,” said a government spokesman.