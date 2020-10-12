Highlights: Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has written a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has written a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray requesting to open the shrines closed due to Corona in the state. The Governor has tauntingly asked if Uddhav has received any warning from God to keep the shrines from being reopened or whether he has become secular.

On Tuesday, hundreds of BJP workers rushed outside the Siddhivinayak temple and protested against the government for opening the temple. Activists said that the Maharashtra government is not opening the temple for the devotees, while all services and other establishments have been opened.

Recall of TV message administered

In a letter to Uddhav, Koshyari has said, ‘You said in your TV message on 1 June that’ Punashch Hariom Mission ‘will start in the state from the first week of June. You also said that from that day onwards the word ‘lockdown’ would go on in dustbin. A long lockdown with your words raised hope in the minds of the troubled public.

In response, Uddhav hit back saying that it was not right to completely close the lockdown in the same way. Yes, I follow Hindutva and my Hindutva does not need your confirmation. ‘

‘Bar, restaurant open, why temple closed’

Governor Koshyarir has further written in the letter that unfortunately even after four months of that famous announcement, you have once again increased the ban on places of worship. It is ironic that on one side the government has opened bars, restaurants and sea beach while on the other hand the deities are cursed to be in lockdown.

‘Why the advocates of Hindutva again …’

Koshyari has said, ‘You have been a strong advocate of Hindutva. After becoming Chief Minister, you made public your dedication to Shri Ram by going to Ayodhya. You went to the Vitthal Rukmini temple in Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi and worshiped. But I wonder if you have to postpone the opening of the shrines … have you got any such dev order, or have you suddenly become ‘secular’, a word you hated?

After this, Koshyari reminded that in other parts of the country, including Delhi, the shrines were reopened by the end of June. There were no cases of corona cases rising from these places. Finally, Koshyari has appealed that all the shrines should be opened, taking all necessary precautions.