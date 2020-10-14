Highlights: The politics of opening the temple in Maharashtra is at its peak

Maha Vikas Aghadi and BJP leaders face to face including Shiv Sena

NCP leader Jitendra Avhad’s statement brought storm in the politics of the temple

Mumbai

The politics of opening the temple in Maharashtra is at its peak. Alam is that the leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi and BJP including Shiv Sena are creating a new storm in the politics of the temple. In such a situation, Jitendra Avhad, a minister and NCP leader in the Uddhav government, has intensified the politics of the temple with his statement. Jitendra Avhad has asked whether the Governor will write a similar letter to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and ask him to open the temple? Actually Bhagat Singh Koshyari is the Governor of Maharashtra as well as Goa.

NCP leader Jitendra Avhad said in a tweet that Koshyari is also the governor of Goa, where there is a BJP-led government. There are also temples (in Goa) closed. Will the Governor also write a letter to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, showing his love for the temples? “Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari wrote a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray about opening the temple in the state. Since then the controversy in Maharashtra has intensified. has gone.

Uddhav government refuses to ‘unlock’ temples

Uddhav gave this answer to the governor

After receiving the Governor’s letter about the reopening of the Governor’s shrines, CM Uddhav Thackeray in reply told him that he would consider it and also said that he should get a certificate from the Governor about his Hindutva There is no need for

BJP front to open the doors of Shirdi Sai Baba temple

Angered by the attitude of the Governor, Sharad Pawar wrote a letter to PM

On the other hand, angry with the attitude of the Governor, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has written a letter of complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a letter to PM Modi, Sharad said, “In a democracy there is no problem in the free exchange of ideas between the Governor and the Chief Minister, but people sitting in constitutional posts should take care of the dignity of their language.” Pawar also quoted the portion of the Governor’s letter in which he had taken a dig at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘sudden secular’.