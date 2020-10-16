Highlights: Stirred in Hathras court complex, woman attacked with knife

He came from behind and stabbed his neck, badly injured

Anupam is also accused in the murder of the injured man’s father

Sudden knife in the court premises created a stir among lawyers

Ajay Kumar, Hathras

Hathras is in the news these days. CBI is investigating the allegations of gang rape of a Dalit girl. Meanwhile, there was a stir in the court of Hathras district on Friday when a man was attacked with a knife. The woman and her family, who are absconding in the murder case in Madi village of Hathras police station area, carried out the attack. This sudden incident created panic there.

This case is being said to be related to old enmity. Vinay Kumar, a village man, was stabbed with a knife. Vinay Kumar was attacked from behind with a sharp knife by a woman who came suddenly with family members at the court campus. Vinay was stabbed with a knife on his neck, causing him to fall into a bled state in the court premises. Vinay Kumar was rushed by the police to the district hospital for treatment. Lawyers were stirred up after an attack by knives in the court premises. Police are involved in interrogation of the accused women.

In fact, Vinay Kumar’s father was murdered several months back in Madi village of village police station area of ​​Hathras. In this case, the case of murder was registered against Anupam and his family from the village. The accused woman was absconding from the arrest of Anupam police. Meanwhile, on Friday, when Vinay Kumar reached the court premises on the date of his father’s murder trial, he was attacked. Vinay Kumar was attacked by the accused women and their families inside the court premises. The women stabbed Vinay Kumar with knives from behind. Vinay, who was badly injured in the attack, is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.