Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Desert Challenge “Dubai Baha International” was launched in conjunction with the UAE’s 51st Federation Day, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council. From 140 annual car and motorcycle events.

The rally started from the city center in the “Festival City” area, and it is an exciting end to the “calendar” of the World Cup.

The competitors are looking forward to strong competition, and Saudi Yazid Al-Rajhi seeks to maintain his 10-point lead in the Drivers’ Championship over Czech Miroslav Zabeltal, after winning from start to finish at the Saudi Baja Stadium last November, in the seventh and penultimate round.

The Rally Organizing Committee held a press conference from the race site, attended by Maher Badri, Executive Director of the Emirates Motors and Motorcycles Organization, Major General Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, and a number of competitors led by Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi, Yazid Al Rajhi and Muhammad Al Balushi.

Maher Al-Badri expressed his happiness with the return of the ancient Dubai Desert Rally, which is one of the oldest races and sporting events in the organization, pointing out that the race includes competitors from more than 30 countries, and it will be decisive in determining the winners in cars, motorcycles and quads here in Dubai.

He said: Choosing the race location in the Festival City adds more glamor and fun to the contestants and race followers, especially since the race coincides with the 51st Federation Day of the UAE.

Major General Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Ghaithi stressed the importance of the event and its organization in Dubai, pointing to the factors that are available to organize such races thanks to the infrastructure and other elements that characterize Dubai, in addition to the support and interest of the Dubai government in such sporting events.

Yousef Al-Raisi, Director of Government Relations at Al-Futtaim Motors, confirmed that hard work leads to success, which is what the organizers of the Dubai Desert Rally are accustomed to.

The competitors expressed their enthusiasm to participate in the race, and Sheikh Khaled Al Qasimi said: Rally racing takes his interest and passion and drives him to participate constantly, praising the support that motorsports find in the Emirates on the part of the government and the private sector to attract more followers and drivers.

He stressed that the Dubai Desert Rally is one of the favorite races for him and for all its participants.

Emirati driver Abdulaziz Ahli revealed his enthusiasm to participate in the rally, pointing out that the first bike race he participated in was last year, and he is participating this time in order to win for himself and his family.

The Saudi driver, Yazid Al-Rajhi, congratulated the UAE on the occasion of the 51st Union Day, and said: The Dubai Desert Rally is a great challenge for him to defend the lead, and promised to do his best to achieve the desired result.

And the motorcycle champion, the Emirati driver, Mohammed Al Balushi, stated that it was the sixth time that he was present in the Dubai Desert Rally, and expressed his pride in recording the best time in the race, and doing his utmost to represent the UAE.

Italian Fabio Magalhaes indicated that it was the first time he participated in desert races, describing the sand dunes as amazing.

Spaniard Fernando Magalhis said that participating in the Dubai Desert Rally is a strong preparation for the Dakar Rally, which was confirmed by American Mitch Guthrie. He said: The competition in the Dubai Desert Rally will be wonderful with the distinct nature and geography, expressing his great admiration for the view of the sand dunes.