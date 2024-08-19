Home policy

From: Christian Deutschländer

Press Split

The traffic light coalition wants to limit its aid payments to Ukraine. Lindner warns against new promises. Use frozen interest on Russian assets.

Berlin – The German government wants to cap its aid payments to Ukraine until further notice. In the current budget planning, no further funds are available beyond the billions already pledged, as the news agency AFP learned from the Bundestag’s budget committee at the weekend. This planning is based on guidelines from the Chancellery and the FDP-led Federal Ministry of Finance.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper had reported on the planned capping and referred to internal documents from ministries and the Bundestag. Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) had accordingly written to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) outlined the new line. In the letter, Lindner wrote that “new measures” to support Ukraine should only be taken if “financing is secured” in the budget plans for this and the coming years. It should be ensured “that the upper limits are adhered to”.

Traffic light coalition stops aid to Ukraine

Already approved material should be submitted to the report of the FAS According to the ministry, most of the funds are still being delivered, but additional applications from the Ministry of Defense should no longer be approved at the request of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). The Ministry of Finance rejected the latter request at the weekend. It is prepared to “examine the short-term provision of additional funds.” To do this, the “additional requirements must be reported specifically and be comprehensible in order to comply with all budgetary rules and to be able to ask the Bundestag for approval on this basis,” explained Minister Lindner’s department. However, so far “no specific notification of requirements has been received.”

Ambassador Oleksii Makeiev asks for further help. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

The Ukrainian ambassador, Oleksii Makeiev, urgently warned the German government against cutting funding. “Cutting military aid for Ukraine would mean endangering Europe’s security,” he said. “That would be fatal and must be prevented. The funds are there, it is a question of political will.”

For the current year, funds for Ukraine amounting to around eight billion euros have already been largely earmarked. The maximum limit for 2025 is four billion euros. The German government wants support for Ukraine beyond the four billion euros to be financed from a new international pot with a volume of 50 billion euros – and no longer from the federal budget. As recently agreed by the G7 states, frozen Russian assets are to be used to support Ukraine, the so-called “windfall profits”.

Capping of aid to Ukraine causes sharp criticism

The federal government is in a state of tension over the austerity measures. According to FAS He did draw up a detailed wish list for the requested almost four billion in additional aid to Ukraine this year. However, after an intervention by the Chancellery, he did not even submit this list. Green Party defense expert Sara Nanni criticized the cap on aid ordered by Lindner as “unnecessary and harmful.”

The Union sharply criticized the federal government’s course. “One has to fear that the freezing of aid to Ukraine will suit large parts of the SPD,” said Union parliamentary group vice-chairman Johann Wadephul (CDU). FDP budget politician Karsten Klein promised: “The West and thus also Germany as the largest European contributor will not let up in its support of Ukraine.” This will be kept in mind during the budget discussions.