It could not be for Carlos Alcaraz. The 18-year-old tennis player from Murcia fell this Saturday in the Roland Garrós third round before a Jan-Lennard Struff solvent (4-6, 6 (3) -7 (4) and 2-6). The German puts an end to the brilliant streak of the young man from El Palmar, who arrived at this meeting after having made history, crowning himself as the youngest tennis player to reach this third round since Andrei Medvedev achieved it in 1992.

Struff, 42 in the ATP ranking and executioner of Argentine Facundo Bagnis and number 7 in the world ranking Andrey Rublev, although he has not won any ATP tournament, he presented himself as A hard bone to crack. The German prevailed with authority in the first and third sets and only suffered in the second, when Alcaraz managed to force the ‘tie break’.

The match started with cloudy skies, but without a trace of rain. On the dry clay, wearing a navy blue Nike T-shirt and dark pants, the one from El Palmar started the meeting with drive and initiative, winning a competitive first game. Struff stopped the good start of the Spanish, who was having trouble finding winning shots, prevailing in the next four games in a solid way. Alcaraz didn’t give up and responded by winning the next three games. However Struff took the tenth, rising with the first set (4-6).

Ferrero’s ward started the second set like the first, getting the first game. Both tennis players forcefully defended their serve, reaching the ‘tie break’ after a very even set. On the Murcian tennis player’s bench, his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, suffered and celebrated each play. The one from El Palmar managed to recover from a 2-4 and secure a ‘tie break’ in which Struff prevailed impeccably (3-7). The German showed his dominance against an Alcaraz already down and desperate, winning the first five games of the third set. The Murcian pulled caste to scratch the next two, but finally Struff was victorious.