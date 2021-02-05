Reigning ATP Cup champions Serbia is on the brink after tough Jan-Lennard Struff gave Germany the first point of the Group A tie after coming back in his match against Dusan Lajovic: 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4 in 2h: 01. Everything is now in the hands of number one, Novak Djokovic, who has to beat the unpredictable Alexander Zverev so that his team does not say goodbye to the competition prematurely. Nole is on a three-game win streak against Sascha and dominates the balance 4-2.

The 30-year-old 37th in the world, with a rather late explosion, had to lift up to four break balls before breaking his rival’s serve. (He suffered from a blister on his right foot) in the eighth game of the second set to even the match. The third set was broken when Struff broke the Balkan, then lost his serve and immediately added another break to get to 5-4 and serve. With suffering, he maintained it and took an important victory.

