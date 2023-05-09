Structure of Space | Shockwaves rip through the cosmic web – the vast web is shaken by mystical magnetic fields

Space huge structures include the cosmic web, which consists of galaxy clusters, gas filaments connecting galaxies, empty regions separating them, and dark matter.

The gas filaments were imaged ten years ago, and now astronomers managed to see for the first time how shock waves shake these cosmic strings.

When galaxy clusters collide with each other and gas falls into the gas filaments connecting the clusters, according to the models, shock waves are created that should travel along the filaments. Although according to the models this happens, it has not been seen before.

They can be made visible with the help of magnetic fields that saturate the cosmic web. The shock waves strengthen the magnetic field, from which it is possible to observe the resulting glow with a radio telescope.

The problem is that the shimmer spreads over a wide area and remains very patchy. It is difficult to distinguish in the much brighter surroundings of galaxies.

Even radio telescopes’ own noise is many times stronger than the blaze of shock waves.

Australian Astronomer at the Icrar Research Institute Tessa Wernstrom and his colleagues came up with a solution to brighten the dim light.

The team combined more than 600,000 images of pairs of nearby galaxy clusters. Proximity increased the possibility that strands could join clusters.

The result was a kind of superimposed image, where the shock waves stood out as a faint average radio glow. Describes the structure of the image researchers video.

In addition, the light conjured by the researchers was strongly polarized, meaning that it vibrated more than usual in only one direction.

Such light is rare elsewhere in space, so it can be considered as further evidence of shock waves.

Galaxy clusters magnetic fields are normally a mess.

Shock waves, on the other hand, cause magnetic fields to stretch, and this can be seen as the polarization of light, write Vernstrom in The Conversation when presenting his group’s discovery.

Experts interviewed by Science News magazine by the shock waves now observed are evidence of large magnetic fields surrounding the strands of the cosmic web.

However, scientists still do not know how these magnetic fields are generated and how they shape the cosmic web.

Research published by Science Advances journal.

Published in Tiede magazine 5/2023