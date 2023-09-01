In a note, Secom confirms the accident with workers of the company Palco Locação during assembly for an exhibition on the holiday

company employees Stage Lease who were working on assembling the structure of an event on the 7th of September at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília (DF), suffered an accident on this Thursday (31.Aug.2023). According to Military Fire Brigade of the Federal Districtthe tent-like metal structure, approximately 8 meters high, collapsed, killing one person and injuring 3 others. If with (Secretary of Social Communication) mourned the death of Genes Gomes Coelho, aged 39, and reported that Jessé Dionísio de Sousa (37), Jardelmo Nunes da Silva (35) and Maxwell Meira da Silva (30) are at the Base Hospital. The secretary confirmed that the structure that was being assembled would be used in the commemorations of the 7th of September, in an event parallel to the parade. She also said that the causes of the accident “will be duly investigated by the competent bodies”. Finally, he expressed solidarity with workers and their families and said he is available to help with whatever is necessary. Here’s the full (PDF – 106 kB).