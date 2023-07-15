A psychologist analyzed internal documents from the last generation and attended a training camp: The group is organized in a strictly hierarchical manner, emotions are more important to her than facts. And now money is running out.

Police officers loosen the hand of a glued Last Generation activist at a blockade on the Berlin city motorway. Image: Andreas Pein

Ms. Nimmerfroh, how desperate are the members of the Last Generation?

Julia Schaaf Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

The element of despair is of central importance in the group’s strategy papers, as well as in the statements of the spokespersons. But when it comes to operational business, in meetings or when actions are planned, despair plays almost no role.

Why not?

The despair of the strategy papers is not in the psychological sense. Desperation and fear are situational, you cannot be in despair, fear, or panic for long periods of time without a constant, immediate threat. Otherwise it becomes pathological. There are activists who joined the group out of a moment of desperation. As a rule, however, it is more about a lack of self-efficacy or frustration about too little action orientation in other organizations. The Last Generation offers a lot of action, and its actions trigger direct reactions: media reports, statements by politicians. This creates self-efficacy and binds to the group.