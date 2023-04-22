Within all men’s fraternities of the Amsterdam student corps (ASC/AVSV) there was structural violence in the period from 2017 to 2021. This is evident from new research by law firm De Roos & Pen. According to newspaper Fidelity offers the association Saturday her apologies to (former) members and parents.

Read also: Bragging about ‘whores’ is corporal ‘resistance to women’s emancipation’



The research shows that newcomers to the gentlemen’s sororities were ‘structurally subjected’ to physical violence during their initiation. The aspiring members suffered welts, bruises and concussions from these beatings, some with a limp. De Roos & Pen carried out the research on behalf of the association, after the premature termination of the initiation in the summer of 2021. Six disputes were discredited after violence against aspiring members.

The association apologizes in a letter for the violence of recent years, writes Fidelity. “The scale, seriousness and nature of the many abuses have shocked us. We would like to apologize to everyone who has suffered from the introduction time of our association in previous years. It is clear that our association culture was rotten.” The association also says sorry to parents, “whose trust we have sometimes seriously damaged”. The Amsterdam student body was not available for comment on Saturday.

Last year, the student corps was also discredited as a result of sexist speeches. Four members, three of whom were on the board, said in a speech that women are “nothing more than whores” and female members were denounced as “sperm buckets” whose necks had to be broken to “shove a dick in.” stiches”. As a result of the commotion, three board members and the chairman of the board resigned. A membership stop was also announced, but registrations were opened again a week later.