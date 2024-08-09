Könnten die Bauarbeiten am Vortag des Einsturzes eine Rolle gespielt haben?

Das ist durchaus möglich. Der Verdacht liegt nahe, dass die Bauarbeiten einen Einfluss gehabt haben könnten, aber es könnte auch einfach ein Zufall gewesen sein. Auch hier gilt: Ohne genaue Untersuchung kann man dazu nichts sagen.

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Kai-Uwe Bletzinger holds the chair for statics at the Technical University of Munich. He is active in numerous committees, including European standardization, the German Research Foundation (DFG) and the examination committee of the highest Bavarian building authority for the recognition of test engineers. private

How can the stability of such an old building be ensured if two additional floors are added?

Basically, we follow the rules of architecture and current standards. The forces and additional loads caused by the new floors are assessed and it is checked whether the existing structure can bear these loads. If necessary, reinforcement measures are taken. For example, columns may be doubled or walls may be stiffened with transverse structures.

Can you tell in advance whether a building is in danger of collapsing?

Sometimes there are signs such as cracks that indicate structural problems. In other cases, a collapse can happen suddenly and without warning. It depends on the type and magnitude of the load, the geometry of the structure and any previous damage. For example, slender compression rods can suddenly buckle without anyone being able to detect anything beforehand. On the other hand, knocking helps to track down material damage. Healthy wood sounds significantly different than rotten wood, for example.

How often does the load-bearing capacity of a building need to be checked after its completion?