Herr Bletzinger, in dem Moselort Kröv ist ein Hotel teilweise eingestürzt. Welche Ursachen könnte der Zusammensturz haben?
Es gibt viele mögliche Ursachen für den Einsturz eines Gebäudes. Grundsätzlich könnte es sich um Materialschäden handeln oder Verbindungen zwischen den Bauelementen, die versagt haben. Es könnte auch sein, dass einzelne Bauelemente gefehlt oder beschädigt waren. Das sind aber nur Spekulationen.
Das ist durchaus möglich. Der Verdacht liegt nahe, dass die Bauarbeiten einen Einfluss gehabt haben könnten, aber es könnte auch einfach ein Zufall gewesen sein. Auch hier gilt: Ohne genaue Untersuchung kann man dazu nichts sagen.
How can the stability of such an old building be ensured if two additional floors are added?
Basically, we follow the rules of architecture and current standards. The forces and additional loads caused by the new floors are assessed and it is checked whether the existing structure can bear these loads. If necessary, reinforcement measures are taken. For example, columns may be doubled or walls may be stiffened with transverse structures.
Can you tell in advance whether a building is in danger of collapsing?
Sometimes there are signs such as cracks that indicate structural problems. In other cases, a collapse can happen suddenly and without warning. It depends on the type and magnitude of the load, the geometry of the structure and any previous damage. For example, slender compression rods can suddenly buckle without anyone being able to detect anything beforehand. On the other hand, knocking helps to track down material damage. Healthy wood sounds significantly different than rotten wood, for example.
How often does the load-bearing capacity of a building need to be checked after its completion?
This depends on the type of building, its use and the state. Certain types of buildings, such as schools or hospitals, are subject to stricter regulations than others.
