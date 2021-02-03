However: high investment costs make it difficult to prepare for the digital age. 73 percent of the companies surveyed see them as the greatest obstacle to the use of Industry 4.0 applications. So every euro is urgently needed so that we can invest in the digital future.

But not only the companies themselves are facing a lot of change. Employees also have to prepare for work processes that will be much more digital than before. And that means: further and advanced training are becoming elementary. The companies are already addressing this in a targeted manner – and training their employees in precisely the skills that are required in the companies. Because the appropriate skilled workers are needed if the fully digitized factory is to become a reality.

The majority of the companies surveyed therefore also assume that the development towards Industry 4.0 will create new jobs for well-qualified specialists. However, jobs for the low-skilled are likely to tend to disappear.

But that is by no means all that is currently required of and in companies to make changes. The necessary and socially desired climate protection also has a full impact on everyday operations.

The EU has set the goal of becoming climate neutral by 2050. By 2030, only 45 percent of the amount of harmful greenhouse gas will be emitted that was measured in 1990.

Investments in climate protection are expensive

Of course, industry must also make its contribution to this goal. And that means: New, more energy-efficient products have to be developed – which costs money. And of course the use of fossil fuels has to be reduced dramatically in a very short time. That too costs money because investments have to be made in more climate-friendly production processes at various levels.

This development is likely to be particularly difficult for companies that compete with competitors in locations around the world whose governments impose less stringent climate guidelines.

One thing is clear: Implementing everything that is necessary for digitization and climate protection will cost companies a lot of money. Money that is currently particularly scarce for many due to the Corona crisis. The dilemma here: Those who cannot invest today may block their chances for tomorrow.