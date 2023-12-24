Struck by lightning while walking on the beach with her loved ones, the 34-year-old mother dies instantly

A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened a few weeks ago on one of the beaches in Colombia. Unfortunately a young one 34 year old mother, she lost her life after lightning struck her while she was walking along the seafront with her family.

The authorities have issued the weather warning, just several hours after the young woman's heartbreaking disappearance. Now many are trying to show nearness to his loved ones.

He was called Froilanis Maireth Rivas Roman and with her husband and her children, she had gone to Colombia for a vacation. They just wanted to spend time together, relaxing and carefree.

The drama took place on the beach of Boquilla, in Cartagena. A camera filmed the whole scene and it's exactly about this video that the police are carrying out routine checks.

Froilanis had gone out with her children to do something stroll. When suddenly, before they knew it, one fire ball it enveloped her and in a fraction of a second, caused her death.

The investigations into the death of the 34-year-old mother

A bather, who together with her relatives witnessed the whole thing scene, immediately intervened to help her and asked for the prompt intervention of the health workers. When the doctors arrived, however, he was not there for her nothing more to do.

Froilanis had a company of clothing which he had been managing on social media for some time. Investigations revealed that she lost her life due to a cardiovascular arrest.

The local authorities, it turns out, have issued notice the alert weather only several hours after the young woman's death.

In the meantime, many are showing affection and closeness to his loved ones, given the serious loss. Frolanis left behind her husband, two very young children and also all her relatives. The police are now carrying out all the investigations of the case, to understand if there was a mistake on someone's part and this episode could have been avoided.