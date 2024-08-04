A danger in the mountains, but also at the seaside or in the swimming pool: just like what happened on Saturday 3 August in Alba Adriatica, where three swimmers were hit and injured, Lightning can pose a serious risk even on the beach. For this reason, the Department of Civil Protection lists a series of recommendations and behaviors to adopt in these cases.

What to do to protect yourself on the beach

Furthermore, as the Civil Protection reminds us on its website, lightning can strike several kilometres away from the centre of the storm, therefore, it is necessary to move away from the beach even if there are no clouds overhead, but it is see or hear thunderstorms, lightning or thunder nearby.

The Department of Civil Protection recommends move away from the sea and the beach immediately and avoid any contact or proximity to the waterwhere the dispersion of the discharge can cause damage even through indirect electrocution.

You must get rid of umbrellas, parasols, fishing rods and any other medium or large sharp objects and, the Civil Protection emphasizes, immediately seek shelter in a brick building. After hearing the last thunder, the recommendation is to wait at least 30 minutes before returning outdoors.

What are the risks if lightning strikes you?

What are the most dangerous places for lightning?