Tragedy in the seas of Rhodes: Scott Seddon, a 26-year-old English tourist was struck by lightning while in the water

A devastating tragedy has occurred in Greece in recent days. Scott Seddon, a 26-year-old boy originally from Great Britain and residing in Liverpool, lost his life while doing Paddle Boarding in the waters of Rhodes. The young man was struck by lightning while his girlfriend was filming him. A heartbreaking scene also for all those who were in the area and witnessed the scene.

Scott was the name of the English boy who lost his life in recent days while on holiday in Greece, more precisely on the island of Rhodes.

He lived with his father and sister at Liverpoolwas an engineer and worked in the construction industry at home.

His family owns a house on the Greek island and he is a big fan of watersportsoften and willingly flown to Hellenic land to spend a few days relaxing and dedicating himself to his favorite hobbies.

He had also done it last week, along with his fiancéewho lives in Brazil and who had joined her boyfriend to spend a few days together.

How Scott Seddon died

The weather in recent days did not bode well. Nonetheless, Scott Seddon decided to grab his SUP board and jump into the sea to do Paddle boardinga practice in which one stands on the board and with a kind of paddle.

His girlfriend, who was watching him from a distance, had started a video recording and sadly immortalized the tragedy.

Lightning struck the 26-year-old in the sea, causing him to fall into the water and shocking everyone present.

The first to intervene were the young man’s girlfriend, and a 47 year old man which was over there.

The latter swam to him and when he got to him, as he told the local media, he immediately realized that the situation was critical.

Arrived to shore Scott was still alivebut it went out shortly after the arrival of the medical rescuers on the spot, who were therefore unable to do anything, for avoid drama.

Lots of i condolence messages which friends and acquaintances have dedicated to the 26-year-old and his family, affected by such a great tragedy.