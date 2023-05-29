Struck by lightning, her heart stopped: she fell to the ground, unconscious, rescued in a few minutes and rushed to hospital. She is fighting for her life in the intensive care unit of Pope John of Bergamo, but her conditions are desperate. The victim of the terrible (and very rare) accident on Sunday afternoon, on Guglielmo, is a 54-year-old woman from Manerbio, a great mountain lover.

The woman had been rescued, intubated and flown to the Papa Giovanni hospital in Bergamo, her condition had appeared desperate.

A great mountain lover, Evelina Tomasoni was surprised by the storm while she was with the group and her partner.

It wasn’t the first time he had ascended the Guglielmo: Sunday he had already reached and exceeded 1,800 meters of altitude when, around 3 pm, in the Punta Caravina area (in the Zone area) he would have sought shelter from the fury of a sudden storm, with hail . In those unrepeatable moments – the chances of being struck by lightning are one in 10,000 in 80 years – she was hit by the electric discharge that fell from the sky, which literally passed through her body causing very serious damage.