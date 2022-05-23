A truly heartbreaking event occurred on the evening of Saturday 21 May, in a house in Ospedaletto. Unfortunately a child of suns 7 years, he died in front of his parents of a heart attack. The doctors who attended could not help but ascertain the death.

The whole community at the moment is upset from the loss suffered. They are trying to show affection and closeness to the family, who would never have imagined such a thing.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy took place on the evening of Saturday 21 May. Precisely in a house located at Ospedalettoin the province of Lodi.

For the family it seemed to be an evening like any other. The child unfortunately suffered from some Health problems since birth, but in the last period he had returned to feel good.

Due to a delicate intervention who had to suffer to the heart, last September he could not even start school like all his peers. In fact, he had stayed hospitalized in the hospital, right up until a few weeks ago.

He had managed to get home and obviously his family were al seventh heaven. The little one was happy too, because at least he wasn’t forced to live in a room in a hospital.

The tragic death of the 7-year-old boy who suffered a heart attack

In the evening of Saturday for those people everything seemed to be going well. However, at some point the little one started accusing one strange malaiseuntil it has fainted.

The parents were soon alarmed and promptly launched the alarm to the sanitary. They hoped they could do something to save their baby.

Doctors arrived at the family home in no time. They have revived the little one for a long time, but in the end they had no choice but to find the death. Her heart never started beating again. Most likely his death is due to the health problems that the child had since birth.