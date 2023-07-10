The community of Tamai, in the province of Pordenone, in Friuli Venezia Giulia, mourns the disappearance of a young girl of only 14 years. Elena Bobeva died suddenlyfor a sickness who gave her no escape. She just had finished third grade, giving final year exams. He was preparing to live his summer before high school, which he will never attend.

Photo source from Pixabay

Elena Arizala Bobeva passed away at the age of 14 due to illness. The girl lived at Tamai, in the province of Pordenone, together with his parents and a brother. He had just finished middle school, at the comprehensive institute in Porcia.

Elena had passed her exams and, like her classmates, was preparing to experience her summer holidays before starting high school. She had chosen the classical high school at the Leopardi Majorana in Pordenone. But she will never date him.

Mom Svetoslava, dad Salomon and her brother Stefano had to say goodbye too soon. On the evening of Friday 7 July 2023, her heart suddenly stopped. Rescuers’ attempts to save her life were useless.

Family, friends, i class mates and the whole community will greet the very young girl of only 14 years in the funeral that will take place on Tuesday 11 July at 4 pm in the parish church of her town, where the rosary will be recited on Monday 10 July at 8 pm.

Photo source from Pixabay

Goodbye to Elena Bobeva, the 14-year-old girl had a sudden illness that didn’t give her a chance

The whole country clings to the parents and brother of Elena Arizala Bobeva, who flew to heaven too early. Now she is a sweet angel who will protect her dearest affections, trying to soothe the mourning they feel right now.

Photo source from Pixabay

After the funeral, the 14-year-old girl’s body will be cremated and her ashes preserved. Her memory will live forever in the hearts of those who loved her.