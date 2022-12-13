Mourning for Flavio Briatorewhich has lost one of its historical collaborators. Robert Tanathe manager of the venue Billionaire of Porto Cervo, died of a sudden illness at the age of 46 years old. Originally from Vasto, she currently managed Briatore’s Twiga Beach in Forte dei Marmi. She was in Lombardy when she suddenly fell ill. Attempts to rescue her were useless.

Roberta Tana was a dancer and a manager of luxury clubs, such as the Billionaire of Porto Cervo which belongs to Flavio Briatore. She had lived in Lombardy for years, even if she was from Abruzzo, originally from the city of Vast. Just in her region of adoption of her, unfortunately, she died.

She loved her land very much and often returned to her home town of Vasto which welcomed her as always. She will no longer be able to do it, as explained by the mayor of the city in the province of Chieti, because a sudden illness took her away from the affection of her loved ones.

Dear Roberta, now that you live in that elsewhere of endless peace, help us, with your caresses, to seek your goodness and your beauty and, in your memory, to be better.

These are the words of Francis Mennamayor of the city of Vasto, while a friend recounts:

He always put Vasto first, bringing here many of his friends and personalities with whom he had the opportunity to collaborate.

Messages of condolence on social media to say goodbye to Roberta Tana

Everyone describes Roberta as a sunny, enterprising girl with a great desire to do. She is a sincere friend, a lover of dance: it was her dancing that had brought her to the Royal Academy in London and to work on television for Rai and Mediaset.

For some time he had been working as a hospitality manager in the most prominent clubs in the most fashionable tourist resorts. Family and friends still do not give peace to what happened and are preparing to say goodbye forever in the funeral organized in Vasto.