Struck by illness on her birthday, a 15-year-old girl dies a few hours after being admitted to hospital

Family and friends mourn the passing of a young girl who too soon became an angel of heaven. 15-year-old girl falls ill after her birthday party. The rush to the hospital, where the doctors could do nothing to save his life. The teenager passed away at theMarche Salesi hospital. His parents decided to donate his organs.

She had celebrated her birthday shortly before, but an illness didn’t give her a chance. Isis Morniga she died around noon in the Salesi hospital, after being transferred from the Fermo health facility, where she had already arrived in serious condition. There was nothing left for her to do.

The day before she fell ill, she had joyfully celebrated her birthday, together with family and friends. According to the company’s medical bulletin United Hospitals of the Marcheslast December 7, his health deteriorated.

Isis Morniga’s health conditions deteriorated progressively and rapidly, until she fell into a coma. On 8 December they hospitalized her in pediatric resuscitation department of the Salesi Hospital of Ancona, after the transfer from the Fermo hospital.

Here his conditions immediately appeared very serious. The 15-year-old girl has had an extensive wound ischemia to the cerebellum and brainstem. At 12.40 on Sunday 11 December the doctors unfortunately had to declare him brain dead.

The parents have decided to donate the young 15-year-old’s organs, so that she will be able to continue living in other people who need an urgent transplant.

A last gesture of love, in a moment of profound despair, like the one experienced by the family of the 15-year-old girl, who flew to heaven too soon.