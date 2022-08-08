Albanella, the pain of the parents of the 16-month-old child who died of an illness: they wanted to publish a message to thank

A heartbreaking loss is the one that has hit the Albanella community in recent days. A baby just 16 monthscalled Amerigo, died after a sudden illness and his parents after the funeral wanted to thank all the people who were close to him.

They are days of pain and despair those that the family is experiencing. None of them expected to experience such a heartbreaking loss, at a time it had to be just of joy.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy took place in past days. Precisely in the home of the family located in ad Harriermunicipality in the province of Salerno.

The small Amerigo he was in his high chair and his parents were in the house. She seemed to be fine and until then they didn’t notice warning signs or something that might worry them.

However, it was in just a few moments that the little one fell ill and there he was slumped on himself. From here the desperate started call to 118 from the parents.

The doctors who arrived in the house, with the hope of being able to save him, have him revived long. But it was just after that that they had no choice but to ascertain his death. The little one died for a cardiac arrest.

The message from the parents of the 16-month-old child who died of an illness

The mayor of the small town, given the excruciating loss suffered, wanted to dispose of the city ​​mourning for the day of the funeral. In addition, the parents, a few days after the loss, were keen to publish a message to thank all those who have been close to him. In the post they wrote:

We are infinitely grateful to all those who have not left us alone, from friends and acquaintances, but also to the municipal administrations and to every single citizen.