Goodbye to Elena Livia Ivanova young one 33 year old mother which unfortunately passed away after having had a sick in bed at home. Attempts by family members and rescuers to revive her were useless. There was nothing for her to do. The whole community clings to the family of the woman who died at the age of 33 from an illness.

Elena Livia Ivanov was lying in her bed at night when she fell ill. The 33-year-old woman residing in Martellago elmin the province of Venice, but raised in Mogliano Veneto, died so suddenly, leaving her loved ones speechless.

On Sunday night, Elena Livia Ivanov slept with Comrade Giovanni in bed. At 4 o’clock he had an illness. Her partner heard her panting and immediately called 118. Rescuers rushed the woman to the Angelo hospital in Mestre.

There security guard at the Iperlando in Mestre she was due to start work at 7 the next morning, but she never showed up for work. She was conscious when they transported her to the hospital, despite feeling unwell and with very high blood sugar levels.

She had also had the readiness to ask her companion for the phone, to advise that she wasn’t going to work. After arriving at the hospital, however, her health suddenly deteriorated. The doctors diagnosed her a lung hemorrhage and the woman died of cardiac arrest.

Farewell to Elena Livia Ivanov, who died of a sudden illness

Sunday evening the heart of Elena Livia Ivanov it stopped forever, when she was still hospitalized in intensive care. The family requests that the cause of his death be clarified. An autopsy will be arranged.

Photo source from Pixabay

Elena leaves the Comrade John and a 7 year old son. She was born in Romania and arrived in Italy 18 years ago. She was a sunny woman and today her brother Cosmin and sisters Alexandra and Katia, who live in Spain, also mourn her.