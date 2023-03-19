She feels bad during an excursion and falls 70 meters: Gabriella Barbieri died at the age of 53 in front of her husband

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred on the afternoon of Friday 17 March, in the province of Bergamo. A loving mother and wife, called Gabriella Barbieri she lost her life at 53, before the eyes of her husband, who was unable to do anything to save her.

What happened obviously has shocked and saddened the whole community. The family is well known, as they have been running a restaurant specializing in wedding banquets for years.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the afternoon of Friday 17 March. Precisely near the Pizzo Redorta peak, in the upper Val Seriana, in the province of Bergamo.

Gabriella and her husband spent their time between work and family, but both had a great passion for mountain. In fact, as soon as they had some free time, they would go out for a walk.

Also on that occasion the couple went out for an excursionbut it was while they were in the mountains that the unthinkable happened.

The woman, perhaps for a sickness suddenly fell into a gully for a height of about 70 meters. During that fall he slammed into the mountain walls several times, provoking himself several times trauma and injury.

The death of Gabriella Barbieri in the hospital

The husband witnessed the whole thing scene unfortunately and it was he who asked for the intervention of the rescuers. An air ambulance and an Alpine Rescue team intervened on the spot.

When the doctors recovered her, she was already in cardiac arrest. For this reason they rushed her to the Pope John XXIII hospital in Bergamo, but it is precisely here that unfortunately Gabriella exhaled her last breath.

His condition appeared right away too serious. The investigators who are investigating the matter, have decided to have the autopsy on the body, also to understand if the cause behind the fall is due to an illness. The woman left behind two children, her husband, family members and all those who knew her.