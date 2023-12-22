Struck by illness at home while she was with her boyfriend, Laura Borina died at the age of 26, after 24 hours in hospital

An agony that lasted about 24 hours is what he experienced Laura Borina, a young language student, who died in hospital after a sudden illness. The doctors' attempts to keep her alive were of no avail, after a sudden worsening, which left her with no escape.

The family members, shocked by the serious loss suffered, therefore decided to rely on a legalto establish exactly what happened and whether there is any responsibility.

Laura was originally from Treviso, lived in a local municipality with his family. However, she had chosen to move to Venice, however study. The unthinkable happened in this very city.

On the evening of Monday 18 December, he was at home with the fiancé. She had never had any serious health problems, but suddenly she started feeling sick. The boy explained that he could hardly speak and from here he asked for the prompt intervention of the health workers.

118 soon intervened and subsequently transported her to hospital Venice. From what the family's lawyer says, she has experienced a 9 long hour ordeal.

In the end, they arranged for her to be admitted to the ward coronary unit. They subjected her to routine tests and say they only detected an anomaly in one severe anemia.

The death of Laura Borina, after hospitalization

The parents immediately go to the hospital, but from what the doctors had told them the situation was under control. For this reason they planned to speak again at 12 the following day. However, when they call the hospital, the doctors inform them that Laura has had a attack.

The values ​​had collapsed and at 1pm, on Tuesday 19 December, they had no choice but to note its death. For doctors, there is one cause behind the young girl's disappearance rare disease.

However, the Ulss itself was keen to specify that they will all do investigations of the case. The family, shocked by the serious loss they suffered, decided to rely on the investigators to understand if anyone could have done something more to save her.