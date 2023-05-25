It was useless emergency flight to Rome in an attempt to save his very young life. A whole community mourns the 2-year-old boy who died in Aprilia, in the province of Latina. It was lunchtime and he was at home, when he suddenly fell ill. The family members immediately called for help, but unfortunately they were unable to save his life.

According to local press reports, the two-year-old was at home with his family. It was lunchtime, when suddenly the little one had an illness. He felt bad in front of his parents.

Mum and dad immediately called 118 and the paramedics quickly reached the family home. However, when they visited him for first aid, they realized that the situation was more serious than expected. So they have called the air ambulance.

However, attempts to save his life were useless. Even the long one cardiac massagewhich lasted about 40 minutes, in an attempt to revive the two-year-old boy, served to bring him back to consciousness.

When the baby came in helicopter in Rome, at the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital, his heart had already stopped. According to an initial diagnosis of the doctors who visited him, he may have had an acute respiratory crisis, so strong that nothing could be done for him.

2-year-old boy who died in Aprilia, the community clings to the grieving family

The child was at his home in via Tiberio, in Aprilia, in the province of Latina. The Carabinieri are investigating the case to understand the reasons for the death. An autopsy will probably be arranged on his little body.

According to the first hypotheses of the doctors, the death of the little one could be due to a neuromuscular pathology of which, probably, the only two-year-old boy was affected.