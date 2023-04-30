Crotone, struck by illness and discharged from the hospital, Benedetta Godano died at the age of 28, after 20 days of agony

An agony that lasted 20 long days is what Benedetta Godano she was forced to face, along with her family members. Unfortunately, the doctors’ attempts to keep her alive turned out to be completely in vain and shortly after, she lost her life after a hospital transfer.

In these hours on social media, there are so many people who have chosen to remember her. The family only some time ago, had found themselves dealing with another serious loss, the father’s disappearance.

According to information released by the local newspaper QuiCosenza.itthe facts started last April 7th. Precisely at the Germanetto hospital, which is located in the city of Catanzarowhere the girl lived.

Benedetta suddenly began to accuse some ailments in the abdominal area. She went to the emergency room, but after they gave her sedatives, they sent her home.

Once here its conditions are you get worse again. The family members asked for the timely intervention of 118. From what her relatives tell, once she arrives at the hospital Saint John of Godthey left her for several hours on the corridor, with excruciating pain in the abdominal area.

Eventually they managed to transfer her to the ward of Surgery. Once here, given the seriousness of her condition, they decided to subject her to a interventionin the hope of being able to save her.

The death of Benedetta Godano

Unfortunately after the operation came in coma. After more than two weeks, the doctors then ordered her transfer at the Germanetto Polyclinic.

But it is right here, that it is last April 24th the girl breathed her last. Her mother upset by the serious loss suffered, she wanted to stick out complaint to the police and the investigators have chosen to dispose the autopsy on the body, to understand the exact cause of his death. One of her friends on her social networks wrote to remember her: