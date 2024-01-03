Tragedy in Chiaramonte Gulfi, a 25-year-old girl struck by illness at home, has died: she would have graduated in a few days

A serious and heartbreaking loss was faced by the community of Chiaramonte Gulfi, in the province of Ragusa. Unfortunately one 25 year old girl she died following a sudden illness in her home, after several days of flu.

The doctors who attended tried to do everything they could to save her life, but in the end they had no choice but to give up and then note how heartbreaking it is death.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred on the morning of Tuesday 2 January. Precisely in the family house which is located in the municipality of Chiaramonte Gulfiin the province of Ragusa.

The young woman who until that day seemed fine, had the flu, with high fever and various ailments. However, he did not have any pathologies so serious that he could think of one of his own loss sudden.

That day she had an illness and her parents were quick to see her be alarmed. For this reason they asked for the prompt intervention of health workers in their home.

The doctors arrived on site within minutes and with the hope of being able to save her, they tried to revive her long. But they soon realized what the situation was for real desperate.

The death of the 25-year-old girl after the illness

Despite their resuscitation efforts, they ultimately had no choice but to give up. Unfortunately, her heart never started beating again and they had no choice but to check hers death.

The girl who seemed fine, He did not make it. She was supposed to graduate in a few days. However, the cause that led to her sudden disappearance still remains unknownfor this reason it is possible that the investigators will also decide to dispose the autopsy on the body.

In the meantime, the entire community of Chiaramonte Gulfi is in mourning. Many are trying to show affection and closeness to his loved ones, affected by such a serious and heartbreaking loss. There will be further updates on the incident.