A shocking event struck the community of Campoli on the night between 15 and 16 July, when a child of 16 months He died after feeling suddenly ill at home. Under the desperate eyes of his parents, the situation worsened in a few moments. The little boy began to feel worse and worse, forcing his parents to put him in the car and drive urgently to the Santissima Trinità hospital in Sora.

16-Month-Old Child Dies in Hospital: He Had Been Sick During the Night

During the race to the hospital, the child stopped living. Despite the speed of the rescue and the commitment of the medical staff, upon arrival at the hospital the doctors could do nothing but confirm his death. There was no heartbeat and the machines did not record any vital signs, making every attempt to resuscitation.

The parents’ heartbreaking story to the medical staff, who described with pain and disbelief those moments in which the situation degenerated without warning. The cause of death could be attributed to an undiagnosed congenital malformation. To clarify the exact circumstances of the death, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Cassino he ordered the seizure of the body and instructed a medical examiner to carry out an autopsy.

The community of Campoli is in mourning for this tragic loss, an event that has deeply shaken all the inhabitants. The family’s grief is inconsolable. Their testimony reveals all the desperation and impotence in the face of such a sudden and inexplicable loss.

Neonatal diseases are always difficult to diagnose and many children die without any apparent cause. The competent authorities will continue their investigations to determine the exact cause of death. The only hope is to give an answer to the parents and to understand if something could have been done to prevent this tragedy.

The article Struck by an illness, the tragedy during the race to the hospital, he was a year and a half old: where and what happened comes from Bigodino.

