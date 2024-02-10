Struck by illness in her home, Sofia Filippini died at the age of 26 in hospital: the heartbreaking decision of her parents

A truly heartbreaking story is what happened in Rezzato in recent days. Unfortunately a young doctor of only 26 years old, called Sofia Filippinilost her life in hospital following a sudden illness that left her with no escape.

The attempts of the doctors at the hospital were of no avail keep her alive. His condition appeared desperate right from the start and in the end, they had no choice but to note his heartbreaking death. His heart stopped beating forever.

Sofia lived in Rezzato with his family, in the province of Brescia. Her parents are doctors and for this reason, after graduating, she decided to undertake that, like them craft. She was happy about it and everyone described her as a sweet, sunny person and also full of life.

Unfortunately, however, the last one Sunday 4 February, while it was his home, he had a sudden illness. The family members immediately requested the intervention of the emergency services, who arranged for the girl to be admitted to hospital Civil of Brescia.

The illness, the rush to hospital and the death of Sofia Filippini

CREDIT: ALBATROSFILM

Once she arrived at the hospital, the doctors tried to do everything possible to keep her safe. But in the end, a few days after her hospitalization, they had no choice but to find hers death. Unfortunately, Sofia's heart stopped beating forever. The family, despite the heartbreak of losing her, gave their consent to the organ donation.

She left her parents and her boyfriend Matteo, her brother Nicholas, her sister Greta and all those who loved her. They celebrated their last farewell yesterday, Friday 9 February. On social media, to remember her, they wrote: