Drama in Livorno, a 38-year-old mother suffering from sudden illness, lost her life before the eyes of her 12-year-old daughter

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred yesterday in the province of Livorno. A young woman mom of suns 38 years old due to a sudden illness, he lost his life before the eyes of his 12-year-old daughter. The latter immediately raised the alarm to the rescuers.

The affair obviously has upset thousands of people. The little girl is now entrusted to the care of some parents, friends of her companions, awaiting the arrival of her family.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the morning of Saturday 6 November. Precisely in the house where the two lived, which is located in via Garibaldi, a Livorno.

The woman of Moldovan origin and divorced, was at home with the daughter. Up to that point, everything was proceeding normally for them and nothing unusual had happened.

When suddenly, probably due to an illness, the young mother is collapsed to the ground. Her daughter soon realized that the situation was very serious. For this she called the doctors, with the hope that they could to help the woman.

The doctors arrived at the house and found the 38-year-old who was now in cardiac arrest. Unfortunately, his condition appeared very serious.

The death of the young 38-year-old mother

They tried to revive her for about an hour, but in the end they had no choice but to ascertain hers death. Their attempts at resuscitation were found to be completely in vain.

The agents of the gods also arrived on the spot Reswhich they are doing checks on some objects found in the house.

The medical staff had no choice but to inform the child about the heartbreaking lost suffered. While waiting for her family to arrive, she is now in the care of a couple of parents of a dear friend of hers. There will be further updates on this matter.