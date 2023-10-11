Struck by an illness at home, Alessia Massimi died at the age of 14: at first the situation seemed to have improved

A sudden illness and a useless rush to the hospital, like that Alessia Massimi, aged just 14, lost his life on the evening of Monday 9 October. The doctors’ attempts to keep her alive were of no avail after her emergency arrival in the emergency room.

The entire community and his family at the moment is upset and astonished by this premature and heartbreaking loss. Until that day she never had serious health problems.

According to information disclosed by the local newspaper, Il Resto del Carlinothe events occurred on the evening of Monday 9 October. Precisely in the family home located in Porto Sant’Elpidioin the province of Fermo.

Alessia was an only child. However, that sudden illness unfortunately he left her no escape. Now investigators are deciding whether to execute the autopsy or just a cadaveric inspection.

From what emerged, the girl began to stay on Monday evening bad. The parents are quick to see her be alarmed and asked for the prompt intervention of health workers.

When the doctors arrived at the house, however, the situation seemed to be improved. Alessia was fine and in fact they decided to leave her in her home. But after about an hour and a half, two hours, the young girl started to feel bad again.

The death of Alessia Massimi after arriving in hospital

The conditions are get worse further. Hence the new call to the rescuers, who soon intervened in the house. This time the doctors decided to transport it at the emergency room.

However, doctors at that point did not have for her could do nothing moreif not to note his death. Alessia didn’t make it. She would have turned 15 in about two weeks.

His disappearance like this sudden and premature it shocked the family, but also the entire community. Many are now trying to show nearness to his parents, affected by such a serious loss that no one would have ever imagined.