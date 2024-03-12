Unfortunately, the host Nick Sheridan didn't make it, he passed away at the age of 32, 10 days after the discovery of the terrible illness

A serious and heartbreaking loss has struck Scottish television. Unfortunately the host and presenter Nick Sheridan he lost his life at the age of 32, due to a bad illness that had occurred just a few days earlier, while he was jogging.

The news shocked thousands of people. In fact, many are remembering him with words of affection and closeness, even for his family, affected by the sudden and heartbreaking event loss. None of them would have ever imagined experiencing such a drama.

Nick Sheridan was 32 years old and had gone to work in the BBC of Scotland, since 2018, first as a journalist and then as a presenter. He seemed to be doing well and his life was finally taking shape and achieving in a short time all its goals. Until, a few days ago, it happened the unthinkable.

The host, like every day, went out to do something jogging and for him it seemed to be a moment like any other. When suddenly though, he had a aneurysm which made him fall to the ground. Passers-by, seeing the seriousness of his condition, immediately asked for the intervention of health workers, who arrived on site within minutes.

The death of Nick Sheridan and the pain of his passing

They have arranged a timely response for the conductor recovery in the hospital and the doctors tried to do everything they could for days. However, on the day of March 7there was nothing more that could be done for him, unfortunately the medical staff had no choice but to note his death.

This sudden and heartbreaking loss has broken the hearts of thousands of people. In fact, many are remembering for his professionalism and kindness. The first to write a moving memory for him was the head of BBC News, Gary Smith who wrote in his post: