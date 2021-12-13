Drama in Syracuse, a 1 year and 10 month old girl lost her life: she fell ill while she was playing

A girl just 1 year and 10 months has lost his life, because of a sickness sudden. Unfortunately, the doctors who intervened could not help but ascertain his death, since his heart never started beating again.

Aching and pain in the community, but also for the child’s family. In the last few days it has been bad, but no one believed they could ever experience such a drama. Investigators opened a investigation file.

The tragedy took place on the day of Saturday 11 December. Precisely in the home of the family of origin Moroccans, which is located in Rosilini, in the province of Syracuse.

According to an initial reconstruction, the child was at home and staying playing with her little sister. Everything was proceeding normally and up to that point for the parents, there didn’t seem to be anything strange.

At one point, however, the little girl had a sudden illness and has fainted. Mom and dad were soon alarmed and in fact, they quickly called the sanitary.

The doctors arrived in the house in a few minutes and saw the severity of the affair, they decided to urgently transport her to the hospital in Syracuse. However, once you get to the ER, the little girl’s heart has ceased to beat forever. They could not help but ascertain his death.

Investigations into the tragic death of the 1 year and 10 month old girl

The family also arrived in the house police. The latter coordinated by Power of attorney they decided to open a investigation file. In fact they have subjected to interrogation all his family members.

The mom told the agents that the little girl in the last few days it was not good. He was vomiting frequently and it was cooled. For this he was under antibiotic treatment.

The investigators have ordered the autopsy and will be performed in the next few days. From some information that emerged they would not seem to be there signs of violence on the body. It will be this exam alone to give some concrete answers on this tragic death.