Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

An earthquake has caused uncertainty in Neunkirchen, Lower Austria. (Iconic image) © IMAGO/Volker Preusser

On Thursday afternoon, the earth trembled south of the Austrian capital Vienna. The authorities in Lower Austria are alarmed because of the earthquake.

Neunkirchen – The small town of Neunkirchen, with its 13,000 inhabitants in the Vienna Basin, is best known for its Trinity Column and its picturesque buildings from the times of the Habsburg Empire.

Earthquake in Austria: Tremors can be felt south of Vienna

Here, almost 60 kilometers south of the metropolis of Vienna (around 1.9 million inhabitants), a stronger earthquake caused concern on Thursday afternoon (August 24).

Around 1:45 p.m., the earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 was described by the population as “sometimes frightening”, reported the Austrian earthquake service GeoSphere Austria. The authority also spoke of strongly noticeable vibrations in the area of ​​​​the epicenter.

Sometimes objects were moved, said GeoSphere Austria with, isolated cracks in the plaster of buildings can not be ruled out. This applies in particular to the older buildings of the administrative headquarters not far from Lake Neusiedl and the Hungarian border. Thursday’s earthquake was “another earthquake in the series that began on March 30, 2023 with a strong magnitude 4.2 earthquake,” the experts at the Hohe Warte in Vienna said loudly Crown newspaper further.

In the video: Southern Austria and Slovenia are experiencing severe storms

Earthquake in Austria: epicenter near Neunkirchen and Gloggnitz

In the region not far from the federal state of Burgenland, minor earthquakes with minor damage have been registered again and again for months. The quake was felt “strongly” this time, Siegfried Borlak, deputy commander of the Gloggnitz volunteer fire brigade, explained to the news agency APA. He himself “perceived the shocks in the company”. On June 30, an earthquake with magnitudes 2.9 and 3.3 was registered in the municipality of Gloggnitz (about 6,000 inhabitants) a few kilometers south-west of Neunkirchen.

In Austria, extreme natural phenomena and extreme weather have repeatedly caused uncertainty and a stir for months. On June 5, around 11:40 p.m., according to Geosphere Austria, there was a strong earthquake 44 kilometers north-west of Graz in Styria. At that time, the epicenter was in the communities of Leoben and St. Michael, but the tremors were clearly noticeable in large parts of the state. The tremors reportedly had a magnitude of 3.6.

Storms and earthquakes in Austria: Styria is hit again and again

Then, at the beginning of August, a severe storm, landslides and flooding hit the south-east of Austria. The clean-up work is still going on after the severe damage in the extreme south of Styria on the border with Slovenia. (pm)