Stronghold: Definitive Edition has already sold more than 100,000 copies, in less than 72 hours from launch. This is an excellent result for Firefly Studios, considering that we are talking about the remastered edition of the first chapter of the historic real-time strategy series.

The announcement was made by the development team itself on X. Considering that the launch took place on November 7, 2023 only on Steamthe period considered for sales extends until November 10th.

For comparison’s sake, the original Stronghold was released in 2001 and by 2004 had sold 1.5 million copies.